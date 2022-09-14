4th Circ. Open To Contractor's Coverage Bid Over Exec's Exit

By Josh Liberatore (September 14, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Fourth Circuit judges seemed receptive to a Maryland contractor's argument that a Hartford unit must cover its settlement with a spurned former executive, grilling attorneys for both sides Wednesday on whether a suit that doesn't allege a workplace tort can still trigger coverage under an employment practices liability policy....

