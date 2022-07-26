Fed. Circ. Won't Rethink USPTO Cancer Patent App Ruling

By Jasmin Jackson (July 26, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday turned down the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's calls for the court to rehear its revival of a fight with ImmunoGen over a rejected application for a cancer drug patent. A three-judge panel denied the USPTO's petition for a rehearing or rehearing en banc in an order, rebuffing the agency's claims that the panel undermined the USPTO's goal to curb patent system abuse when it overturned a lower court's decision backing the rejection of ImmunoGen Inc.'s cancer drug patent application. ImmunoGen had filed its suit against the USPTO in Virginia federal court in March 2020, arguing that...

