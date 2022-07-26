Dems Intro Bill Establishing 18-Year High Court Term Limits

By James Arkin (July 26, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation Tuesday that would overhaul the U.S. Supreme Court nomination timeline, establishing that presidents nominate a new justice every two years and creating an 18-year active term limit for justices. The bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, or Supreme Court TERM Act, was introduced by Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., a top proponent of high court reform in Congress and chair of the House Judiciary subcommittee on the courts. The legislation would establish 18-year term limits for active service for justices, after which they would move to senior status, a form of semi-retirement that other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS