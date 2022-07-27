FDA Must Enable More Testing To Contain Monkeypox Spread

By Ryan Fournier (July 27, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Since the U.S. confirmed its first monkeypox case on May 18, there are now 3,591 reported cases.[1] So far, the number of reported cases closely mirrors those numbers reported during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Globally, there are now over 19,000 monkeypox cases, with deaths reported in Africa. Now, over two months after the first reported case in the U.S., the World Health Organization declared that the monkeypox outbreak constitutes a global health emergency.[2] While the number of reported cases seems relatively small at this time, accurately tracking the number of reported cases correlates to the ability to test...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS