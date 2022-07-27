UK Raises Antitrust Concerns Over $5.7B Chemicals Cos. Deal

By Najiyya Budaly (July 27, 2022, 12:23 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog said Wednesday that the proposed $5.7 billion acquisition by Swiss chemicals company Sika AG of construction chemicals maker MBCC Group could harm competition in the supply of the goods in the U.K. A proposed $5.7 billion deal between the two European chemicals suppliers could "result in a substantial lessening of competition in Britain," the watchdog has said. (iStock.com/unkas_photo) Sika and MBCC are the two largest suppliers of chemical admixtures in Britain and compete closely, particularly for customers buying large volumes of their products, the Competition and Markets Authority said. The specialty chemicals are used to strengthen concrete or to...

