Zurich Warns Of Poor Office-To-Home Conversions

By Irene Madongo (July 27, 2022, 6:09 PM BST) -- The trend for converting office buildings to residential use has caused a wave of insurance claims such as for water leakages as their original design cannot cope with the change of use, a leading insurer has warned. Zurich UK said on Monday that offices have been converted to more than 73,500 homes since 2015. The units were developed under the government's so-called permitted development rules, which allow the improvement or extension of homes without the need to apply for planning permission. However, Zurich noted that a government-commissioned study said that these rules create "worse quality" residential properties. The insurance giant said that government...

