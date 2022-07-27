Equinor To Buy Back $1.8B Of Shares

By Dawood Fakhir (July 27, 2022, 5:16 PM BST) -- Norwegian multinational energy company Equinor said Wednesday it will buy back up to $1.83 billion of its shares during the third tranche of its share buyback plan between Thursday and Oct. 26. The new tranche increases the size of Equinor ASA's 2022 repurchase plan to $6 billion, its board said Wednesday when reporting second quarter results of the company. The petroleum refining company, majority owned by the Norwegian government and listed on the Oslo and New York stock markets, will buy approximately $605 million of the shares listed on the Oslo stock exchange, and the rest from the state of Norway....

