FCA Rejects Approval For Funeral Planner Over Lax Standards

By Joel Poultney (July 27, 2022, 11:09 PM BST) -- The British financial watchdog said on Wednesday that it had refused to allow a funeral plan provider to continue to sell services over concerns that its practices did not meet regulatory standards, with the provider joining a number of unauthorized operators now prohibited under new regulations. The Financial Conduct Authority said One Life Funeral Planning Ltd. had failed to meet new standards relating to management competencies, customer acquisition and sales practices. One Life, based in Sheffield, in northern England, will not be allowed to sell plans under new regulations effective Friday, which prohibit operators from selling funeral services unless authorized by...

