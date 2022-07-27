Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Oil Cos. Tell Court Canceling Their Leases Is Out Of Bounds

By Morgan Conley (July 27, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Two oil and gas companies want a Montana federal court to toss an attempt by environmental groups to invalidate leases across two states, arguing they paid millions of dollars for valid contracts with the government that the groups can't just get canceled.

Chesapeake Exploration LLC and Continental Resources Inc. told a Montana federal court Tuesday that once they signed on to contracts for several leases in Wyoming and Montana, the holdings became "valid contractual and real property interests." And the Montana Wildlife Federation, the Wilderness Society and the other environmental groups that sued seeking to invalidate the leases lack standing to...

