Toomey Says 'Sluggish' SEC Has Hurt Crypto Investors

By Elise Hansen (July 27, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's "capricious and ineffective" approach to cryptocurrency regulation has not only failed to provide clarity to the industry but has hurt consumers badly in need of protection, Sen. Pat Toomey said in a recent letter to SEC Chair Gary Gensler. Toomey, the Senate Banking Committee's top-ranking Republican, blasted the SEC's perceived lack of action on digital assets on Tuesday. The Pennsylvania senator argued that if the agency had been clearer about when certain digital assets should be considered securities, the additional investor protections involved could have helped safeguard consumers from recent high-profile failures. Toomey characterized the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS