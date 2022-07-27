Proskauer-Led Spectrum Equity Closes $2B Fund

By McCord Pagan (July 27, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Guided by Proskauer Rose LLP, growth equity firm Spectrum Equity said Wednesday it closed on a $2 billion fund to help it continue investing in software and data services businesses. Spectrum Equity X LP was oversubscribed and received commitments from old and new investors, according to a statement. Spectrum Equity also closed on its third discretionary overage program with $200 million, which will help the firm pursue larger deals and follow-on investments, it said. "We are deeply grateful for the continued support of our investors. Strong demand for Fund X reflects confidence in our strategy and in the value creation initiatives...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS