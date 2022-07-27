Wynn Resorts Fights Recusal Of Judge Who Defended It

By Katryna Perera (July 27, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Pushing back against a recusal bid, Wynn Resorts Ltd. has argued a federal magistrate's prior representation of the company in a separate sexual assault suit is "at best tenuously related" to an investor class action claiming the hotel chain and its current and former top brass hid ex-CEO Steve Wynn's sexual misconduct and caused a share price decline. In a Tuesday response to the investors' July 13 motion for recusal, Wynn Resorts said the motion was untimely, unsupported and should be denied. The suit's presiding judge, Magistrate Judge Elayna J. Youchah, represented Wynn Resorts in Limcaco v. Wynn Las Vegas LLC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS