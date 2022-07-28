Jones Day Adds Financial Markets Atty In DC

By Jack Rodgers (July 28, 2022, 11:44 AM EDT) -- Jones Day has added a Seward & Kissel LLP financial markets attorney to its practice in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Wednesday. Nathan S. Brownback spent 2½ years at Seward & Kissel before moving to Jones Day, where he will continue advising financial service clients on regulatory compliance issues as an of counsel, the firm said. He has a number of experiences navigating federal legislation governing capital markets, such as the Dodd-Frank Act and the Bank Holding Company Act. Brownback's clients include investment advisers, broker-dealers, financial technology companies and banks, the firm said. He also is familiar with the governing principles...

