Justices Must Correct Fed. Circ.'s Overreach On Patents

By Mark Janis and Timothy Holbrook (July 28, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- America's patent system has undergirded our nation's technological development and economic growth since the founding of the republic. Recent rulings by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, however, are fundamentally altering the system's carefully crafted balance in a way that is undermining innovation, particularly in the life sciences. It's now up to the U.S. Supreme Court to restore the balance. At their core, our patent laws represent an agreement between inventors — whether lone dreamers tinkering in a garage, or teams of technicians working in laboratories for large companies — and the American people. A patent grants innovators...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS