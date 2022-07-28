Federal Court Security Breach Said To Have 'Startling' Scope

By Ben Kochman (July 28, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- An early 2020 security breach impacting the federal judiciary's electronic document filing system had a deeper impact than was initially disclosed, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee revealed Thursday, saying he found the episode "startling." Speaking during a hearing on oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice's National Security Division, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said his office was informed in March that the court system breach, first announced in January 2021, had a "startling breadth and scope." Calling the attack a "security failure," Nadler added that "even more concerning was the disturbing impact this security breach had on pending civil and criminal...

