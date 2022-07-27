Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

It Might Be Too Late For Halo's Patent Case, Judge Warns

By Andrew Karpan (July 27, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge said Wednesday that it might still be too late for Halo Electronics to take its decadelong and U.S. Supreme Court-precedent-setting patent saga to a jury again, even though the Federal Circuit had revived the case earlier this year.

The potential bad news for the small California electronics manufacturer Halo Electronics Inc. came from U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon, who has been overseeing Halo's long-running patent case against larger rival Pulse Electronics since 2015, following the retirement of U.S. District Judge Philip Martin Pro. The litigation dates to a 2007 case over patents that cover transformers, and a...

