It Might Be Too Late For Halo's Patent Case, Judge Warns

By Andrew Karpan (July 27, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge said Wednesday that it might still be too late for Halo Electronics to take its decadelong and U.S. Supreme Court-precedent-setting patent saga to a jury again, even though the Federal Circuit had revived the case earlier this year. The potential bad news for the small California electronics manufacturer Halo Electronics Inc. came from U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon, who has been overseeing Halo's long-running patent case against larger rival Pulse Electronics since 2015, following the retirement of U.S. District Judge Philip Martin Pro. The litigation dates to a 2007 case over patents that cover transformers, and a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS