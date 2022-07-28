Licensing Atty Joins Foley Hoag's DC Technology Practice

By Emma Cueto (July 28, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Foley Hoag LLP has added a former Foley & Lardner LLP transactional attorney focused on licensing, outsourcing and complex technology transactions as a counsel in its Washington, D.C. office. In an announcement Monday, the firm said that Derek Schaffner would join its licensing & strategic alliances practice and technology industry group and would benefit its clients in the industry. "We enthusiastically welcome Derek to the firm," Foley Hoag Co-Managing Partner Jeffrey Collins said in a statement. "His experience as a strategist and legal adviser to companies throughout the corporate life cycle significantly expands our technology capabilities and will greatly benefit our...

