'Idiosyncratic' Gorsuch Blazes Unpredictable Trail

By Jimmy Hoover (July 29, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Justice Brett Kavanaugh are widely considered the U.S. Supreme Court's two "swing" votes who can make or break a majority. But in closely divided cases, it was actually Justice Neil Gorsuch who voted more frequently with the court's liberal bloc than any other Republican appointee last term. Yes, Justice Gorsuch was a reliable vote for conservatives in headline-grabbing, politically charged cases. He joined the court's rulings striking down the constitutional right to abortion and expanding the Second Amendment, and he sided with claims of religious freedom again and again. So if the October 2021 term was...

