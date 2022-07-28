5th Circ. Lifts Ban On AUSA Subjected To Judge's Sexist Dig

By Dave Simpson (July 27, 2022, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge whom the Fifth Circuit had criticized for making a sexist remark to an assistant U.S. attorney cannot ban that prosecutor from his courtroom, a three-judge panel has ruled. In a unanimous decision issued Tuesday, in a criminal insurance fraud case appeal, the panel said that U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes did not make a specific finding that the assistant U.S. attorney, who is not identified by name in the decision, acted in bad faith. He abused his discretion by banning her from all future proceedings in his courtroom, the panel said in vacating his exclusion order....

