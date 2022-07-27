House Lawmakers Say Stablecoin Bill Could Land In Sept.

By Elise Hansen (July 27, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are working toward a bipartisan bill on stablecoins, but likely won't have a finalized bill until after the August recess, leaders in the House Committee on Financial Services indicated Wednesday. Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., both suggested at a markup session on Wednesday that negotiations on a potential stablecoin bill are underway but not yet complete. Stablecoins are a type of digital asset whose price is supposed to remain steady, often at $1. Issuers use different means to achieve that goal. Some say they hold $1 in reserve for every...

