Justice Thomas Backs Out Of Teaching GWU Law Seminar

By Lauren Berg (July 27, 2022, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Justice Clarence Thomas told George Washington University Law School that he is now "unavailable" to co-teach a constitutional law seminar in the fall, just a month after the university refused to fire him over his controversial concurrence in the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the right to abortion. A GWU spokesperson confirmed that Justice Thomas will no longer be co-teaching the class, but did not provide details for the justice's decision. "Justice Thomas informed GW Law that he is unavailable to co-teach a Constitutional Law Seminar this fall," the spokesperson told Law360 on Wednesday evening. "The students were promptly informed of...

