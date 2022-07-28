Linklaters Guides UK Defense Giant's £1.5B Share Buyback

By Dawood Fakhir (July 28, 2022, 3:10 PM BST) -- British defense contractor BAE Systems said on Thursday that it has launched a three-year £1.5 billion ($1.8 billion) buyback of its stock to reduce the number of its shares in the market. The defense giant, which is listed on the FTSE 100 index, tapped Morgan Stanley & Co. International PLC to complete the first £500 million tranche of the buyback. That tranche will run between Thursday and the end of June 2023, but BAE did not disclose information about the timing of future tranches to repurchase the remaining £1 billion of shares. Magic Circle law firm Linklaters LLP is advising BAE...

