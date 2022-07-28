86% Of Defined Benefit Plans Expect Property Investment Rise

By Irene Madongo (July 28, 2022, 7:07 PM BST) -- Almost nine out of 10 British defined benefit pension schemes expect to increasingly look to local residential property development for investment, and nearly 20% forecast the rise will be dramatic, a study by an investment manager has said. Investment manager Downing LLP said on Wednesday that its research suggested that 86% of the retirement savings plans believe investment in residential property development will increase over the next five years. Of this figure, 68% believe there will be a slight increase, and 18% said the rise will be dramatic. Downing said the survey, by market researchers Pureprofile, carried out interviews at 50 British...

