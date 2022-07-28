Investors Group Take Majority Stake In French Energy Co.

By Alex Davidson (July 28, 2022, 6:42 PM BST) -- French private equity firm Ardian Thursday said it has reached an agreement with French renewable energy company GreenYellow to take a majority share in the business together with a group of existing shareholders, in a deal valuing the company at €1.4 billion ($1.4 billion). Ardian said GreenYellow shareholders including retail giant the Casino Group, alternative asset investment group Tikehau Capital and investment bank Bpifrance will reinvest in GreenYellow alongside Ardian's input. Ardian, which manages $140 billion in assets for 1,300 investors globally, cannot provide details on how large a stake it or the other investors will take in GreenYellow, according to...

