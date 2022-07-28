3 Former Carillion Bosses Face Fines For Misleading Reports

By Alex Davidson (July 28, 2022, 2:08 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Thursday that it will hand fines to three former directors of Carillion for misrepresenting the poor financial performance of the construction giant before it entered into liquidation in 2018. The regulator said it has decided to fine Carillion's former chief executive officer, Richard Howson, £397,800 ($482,000). The FCA will also sanction two former finance directors: it will hand Richard Adam a fine of £318,000 and hit Zafar Khan with a £154,400 penalty. The three former managers have referred the matter to the Upper Tribunal, an independent body that can review a regulator's decisions, the FCA said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS