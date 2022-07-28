Class Of 2021 Law Grads See Record High Employment

By Xiumei Dong (July 28, 2022, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Fueled by talent competition among the largest law firms, the employment rate for the class of 2021 law school graduates climbed 3.5% compared with the previous year, according to data released Thursday, reaching historic peaks as the U.S. economy recovered from COVID-19-related disruptions. The employment rate for the class of 2021 increased to 91.9%, which ties with the high employment rate for the class of 2007 and is a "high-water mark for a period dating back more than 30 years to the class of 1988," according to figures released by the National Association for Law Placement, or NALP. @media screen and...

