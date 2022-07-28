Senate Committee Advances 9th Circ. Nominee

By James Arkin (July 28, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the Ninth Circuit nomination of Roopali H. Desai on Thursday, moving her one step closer to confirmation while holding over six other judicial picks until a future meeting. The committee advanced Desai, a partner at Coppersmith Brockelman PLC, by a voice vote with Republican support, which is a rarity for President Joe Biden's judicial nominees, who have mostly required recorded votes to advance to the Senate floor. The committee did not vote on six judicial picks, including Rachel Bloomekatz for the Sixth Circuit and U.S. Magistrate Judge Doris L. Pryor for the Seventh Circuit. The committee had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS