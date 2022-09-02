Goodwin Adds Finance Pro For Munich Private Equity Team

By Ashish Sareen (September 2, 2022, 6:01 PM BST) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has hired a leveraged finance specialist for its private equity practice in Munich in a bid to better advise European and U.S. firms looking to fund their investments in mid-cap companies. Winfried Carli joined from Shearman & Sterling LLP on Aug. 25 and has been recruited to strengthen the firm's capabilities representing private equity firms that typically buy companies with a market capitalization roughly between €100 million ($100 million) and €500 million. Carli comes to the firm as part of a team move of finance specialists. One counsel and two associates have already come on board, and a...

