Pipeline Foods Ch. 11 Trustee Alleges Fraud By Amerra

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 28, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The liquidating trustee of Pipeline Foods LLC has sued the bankrupt organic food supplier's former controller in Delaware bankruptcy court, alleging that agribusiness hedge fund Amerra Capital Management LLC and company executives knowingly misstated the value of inventory to get millions in loans that weren't fully backed. In an adversary complaint filed Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, Pipeline Foods Liquidating Trust's trustee Nauni Manty is seeking damages and court costs on claims of breaches of fiduciary duty, common law fraud, aiding and abetting such breaches, and negligent misrepresentation. "From June 2018 to April 2021, defendants caused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS