CFPB Fines US Bank $37.5M Over Unauthorized Accounts

By Jon Hill (July 28, 2022, 11:04 AM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday that it has fined U.S. Bank $37.5 million over allegations that employees at the bank opened unauthorized deposit, credit card and other accounts for customers in a bid to increase sales. The CFPB said Thursday it has fined U.S. Bank $37.5 million over allegations that bank employees opened accounts for customers without their consent. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images) In a consent order, the CFPB said U.S. Bank NA put sales pressure on employees that led them to apply for credit and open accounts for customers without their knowledge or consent. In the process,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS