Tilton Denied Most Curbs On Stila Styles Pending Appeal

By Jeff Montgomery (August 3, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Rejecting a call for a full "hold the status quo" order or stay pending appeal, Delaware's chancellor ordered a limited set of curbs Wednesday on the operation of Stila Styles Cosmetics while business turnaround mogul Lynn Tilton appeals her ouster as company manager. Ruling from the bench after a brief teleconference argument, Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick ordered a compromise on rules governing the company's business and the work of Kevin Carey, a retired U.S. bankruptcy judge who was appointed manager in April 2021 to oversee the business over Tilton's objection. While finding that "some form of restriction on Mr. Carey's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS