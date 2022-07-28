Fed. Circ. Backs Trade Court On Chinese Furniture Duties

By Jonathan Capriel (July 28, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection didn't do anything wrong when it levied steep duties on nearly a dozen shipments of Chinese bedroom furniture, the Federal Circuit ruled Thursday in a matter that has been percolating through the Court of International Trade for half a decade. Contrary to the argument of two California-based importers, there was no genuine dispute of material fact yet to be settled when the CIT made its decision in the government agency's favor, the Federal Circuit said in its published 11-page opinion. A mislabeled notice also didn't change anything, the panel said. Both were big issues for Aspects...

