Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Backs Trade Court On Chinese Furniture Duties

By Jonathan Capriel (July 28, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection didn't do anything wrong when it levied steep duties on nearly a dozen shipments of Chinese bedroom furniture, the Federal Circuit ruled Thursday in a matter that has been percolating through the Court of International Trade for half a decade.

Contrary to the argument of two California-based importers, there was no genuine dispute of material fact yet to be settled when the CIT made its decision in the government agency's favor, the Federal Circuit said in its published 11-page opinion.

A mislabeled notice also didn't change anything, the panel said.

Both were big issues for Aspects...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!