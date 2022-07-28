8th Circ. Overturns Insurer's Win In Storm Damage Suit

By Josh Liberatore (July 28, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit reversed a ruling that Cincinnati Insurance isn't required to pay any more than about $23,000 to cover a mall owner that said the shopping center's roof sustained over $1.3 million in storm damage, finding Thursday that a policy endorsement promises full replacement-cost coverage. A three-judge appellate panel said an ordinance-or-law endorsement in Rymer Cos.' policy with Cincinnati was triggered when a tornado damaged the roof of its Cannon Mall in Cannon Falls, Minnesota. The endorsement said it would cover Rymer's total replacement costs of the roof if a covered cause of loss, such as a tornado, damaged the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS