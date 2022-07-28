Ad Co. Alfi Hit With Investor Suit Over SEC Investigation

By Katryna Perera (July 28, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Board members and former executives of advertising-analytics solutions provider Alfi Inc. were hit with a derivative shareholder suit on Thursday accusing them of making false and misleading statements about the company, which caused Alfi's stock to trade at artificially inflated prices and prompted an investigation by federal regulators. Shareholder Victor Farish filed a complaint in Florida federal court against three former Afli executives and several current and former board members. The named former executives are Paul Pereira, his son Charles Pereira and Dennis McIntosh. According to the complaint, Paul Pereira is a co-founder of Alfi and served as CEO and chairman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS