GOP AGs Tell 8th Circ. Right To Vote Doesn't Cover Initiatives

By Sam Reisman (July 28, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Fifteen Republican state attorneys general told the Eighth Circuit on Thursday that the principle of "one person, one vote" should not extend to the process for putting a medical marijuana legalization initiative on the ballot in Nebraska. "The Constitution protects the right to vote for one's representatives in the republican form of government it guarantees," the GOP state officials wrote. "It does not regulate an entirely state-created right to direct democracy via ballot measures. States are free to structure this process as they see fit without intrusion by the federal judiciary." The amicus brief was submitted by the Arkansas Attorney General's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS