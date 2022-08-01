Imminent Tillis Bill Expands Eligibility, Protects Diagnostics

By Dani Kass (August 1, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., will be introducing a bill to codify exceptions to patent eligibility, which will override case law that has made it extremely difficult to receive patents on diagnostics and otherwise blurred the line about what inventions are considered abstract, a staffer said Monday. Under the Patent Eligibility Restoration Act of 2022, inventions with technological components would be patent eligible, while only a listed set of exclusions would be enforced, including economic principles, genes, business methods and mathematical formulas, according to the congressional staffer. "We think it's a major step toward consensus," the staffer said, albeit adding: "I'm not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS