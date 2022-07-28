Senate Bill Seeks To Stop 'Rogue' Supreme Court Decisions

By Tracey Read (July 28, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats proposed a bill on Thursday that would give Congress more power to pass legislation in response to U.S. Supreme Court rulings that interpret federal statutes or roll back constitutional rights. The Supreme Court Review Act, introduced by Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., would help guarantee that the power to make policy remains with Congress, not the court, by creating streamlined procedures for Congress to exercise its existing power to amend statutes or create federal statutory rights. Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, pictured earlier this month with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has co-sponsored the bill, said Thursday...

