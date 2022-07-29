Judge Warns Alex Jones' Atty About Courtroom Conduct

By Christine DeRosa (July 29, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The attorney representing Alex Jones in the first of three Sandy Hook defamation suits in Texas has been warned by the judge to dial down his behavior toward plaintiffs' counsel and was scolded after forgetting to tell Jones and another defendant not to discuss the case. Jones is currently on trial to determine damages after Judge Maya Guerra Gamble of Travis County District Court agreed last year that Jones and his company committed defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress by lying in online videos about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The judge handed down a default judgment in...

