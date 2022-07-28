Counties Say Pa. Had To Accept Incomplete Vote Totals

By Matthew Santoni (July 28, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Commissioners in three Pennsylvania counties told a state appellate court Thursday they did not think they needed to include undated mail-in ballots in the counts they submitted to the state because state and federal court rulings barring such votes from being tossed were wrong or did not apply to their final tallies. In oral arguments before Commonwealth Court Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer, attorneys and representatives for elections boards in Berks, Fayette and Lancaster counties said the state election code told them voters "shall fill out, sign and date" the outer envelope of their mail-in ballots for the May primary election. By...

