Gov. Asks Pa. Justices To Bar Abortion, Voter ID Amendments

By Matthew Santoni (July 29, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has asked the state Supreme Court to block the legislature from moving ahead with a raft of constitutional amendments, including one denying that the state constitution grants any right to abortion, arguing that an omnibus bill improperly contained multiple amendments that should have been voted on separately. Wolf, a Democrat, asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to bar the Republican-controlled General Assembly from publishing or conducting a second round of votes on S.B. 106 — two necessary steps for amending the Keystone State's constitution. The bill would bar taxpayer funding for abortion and "any other right relating...

