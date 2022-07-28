PTAB Mulls Prior Art Enablement In Food Wrapping IP Fight

By Britain Eakin (July 28, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel wrestled Thursday with what standard to apply in determining whether prior art Tekni-Plex Inc. relied on in challenges to three Converter Manufacturing LLC food wrapping patents is enabled and can be used to invalidate the patents. Converter Manufacturing attorney Joseph Farco of Norris Mclaughlin PA told a three-judge PTAB panel during a consolidated hearing involving three inter partes reviews that the prior art Tekni-Plex relied on to show the patents are invalid should fail because none of those references are enabled, meaning it would take undue experimentation for skilled artisans to make what the...

