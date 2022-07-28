FDIC Says Voyager Misled Users About Deposit Insurance

By Elise Hansen (July 28, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve Board on Thursday ordered bankrupt cryptocurrency firm Voyager Digital to stop making "false or misleading statements" about its deposit insurance arrangements. In a cease-and-desist letter, the agencies said they believed that Voyager Digital LLC had misled consumers about whether their funds or the company itself were protected by the FDIC. The agencies demanded that Voyager immediately remove any statements suggesting it is insured by the FDIC, that customer funds held on Voyager's platform are covered, or that the FDIC would insure customers if Voyager failed. "These representations are false and misleading and,...

