CMA Probes ASOS, Boohoo, Asda Over Greenwashing Claims

By Ashish Sareen (July 29, 2022, 3:20 PM BST) -- The Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday that it is probing three leading fast fashion brands over claims that they are exaggerating the green credentials of their products, or "greenwashing." The antitrust watchdog said it has launched greenwashing investigations into ASOS PLC, Boohoo.com UK Ltd. and Asda Stores Ltd. over the claims they are making about how climate-friendly and sustainable their products are, including clothing, footwear, and accessories. "Should we find these companies are using misleading eco claims, we won't hesitate to take enforcement action — through the courts if necessary," Sarah Cardell, interim chief executive of the CMA, said. "People...

