COVID, New Rules Slash Irish Insurance Payouts By €118M

By Joel Poultney (July 29, 2022, 2:19 PM BST) -- Ireland's statutory personal injury claims body reported a €118 million ($120.6 million) drop in awards over the past two years, as changes to claims guidelines took hold and the COVID-19 pandemic led to a fall in reported incidents. The Personal Injury Assessment Board said in its annual report on Thursday that there had been a 31% reduction in claims in the two years between 2019 and 2021, down from 31,100 to 21,400. The board is responsible for recommending personal injury settlements and offers a cheaper alternative to the courts. The report also showed a fall in the amount paid out in awards...

