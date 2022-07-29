Regulators Tell UK Firms To Improve Climate Reporting

By Joel Poultney (July 29, 2022, 5:19 PM BST) -- Britain's audit and financial watchdogs on Friday both urged a suite of top-flight companies to improve their climate-related reporting in line with recent disclosure regulations, despite noting a "significant improvement" compared with previous years. The Financial Reporting Council and Financial Conduct Authority each published a report after conducting reviews of hundreds of listed companies. The FRC said it studied 25 listed businesses, while the FCA reviewed 171. Both regulators said the companies had improved the quality of climate-related information provided in their financial reports, but they flagged several areas where businesses need to raise the quality of disclosures. "It is encouraging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS