UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (July 29, 2022, 6:57 PM BST) -- This past week in London has seen bankrupt paper manufacturer Norske Skog throw the book at a Blackstone trader in a claim over the mismanagement of its debt, a German motorsport team racing into a claim against one of its former drivers, and gaming studio Failbetter hoping for game over in its ongoing feud with founder Alexis Kennedy. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Sharp v. Ingenious Film Partners LLP and others Ingenious Media companies behind a film finance scheme and HSBC's private banking arm have been hit with fresh litigation over tax relief...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS