Adviser Gets 5 Years For Defrauding Diplomat's Daughter

By Sophia Dourou (July 29, 2022, 3:49 PM BST) -- A financial adviser who left the daughter of a British Commonwealth diplomat destitute by defrauding her out of more than £212,000 ($257,460) has been imprisoned for nearly five years. Maurice Kelly, 64, was handed a four year and 11 month sentence at Southwark Crown Court for swindling Sarah Robertson by convincing her to hand over her life savings for what she believed to be shares in his asset management firm and a property scheme. "[Robertson] was providing you with a new source of money which allowed you to repay investors to your ailing business and allow you to fund your lavish...

