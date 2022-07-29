Kirkland To Fight Cubs' Federal Wrigley ADA Suit

By Nate Beck (July 29, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The Chicago Cubs tapped Kirkland & Ellis LLP to defend the team against a suit from federal prosecutors who argue the club's $575 million renovation of Wrigley Field left fans with disabilities the worst seats in the stadium, violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. Chicago's U.S. Attorney sued the Cubs earlier this month, arguing that the multiyear renovations, called the "1060 Project," tore out the best wheelchair seating and clustered accommodations in the last row of seating sections. In a Thursday filing, the government noted the Cubs hired Kirkland to represent the team in the case. The government's motion sought to...

