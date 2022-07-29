Judge Urged To Ax Pot Biz Co-Owner's Counterclaims

By Sarah Jarvis (July 29, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A director and minority shareholder in a cannabis venture Friday urged a Missouri federal court to toss counterclaims he is facing from the venture's other director and majority shareholder, arguing the claims are based on "pure conjecture" about the future success of the business. Colorado businessman Matthew D. Wolf argued in a memorandum that the court should toss Daniel Altmann's counterclaims of common-law fraud and breach of fiduciary duty with prejudice because, among other things, they don't meet the particularity requirements of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 9(b). The counterclaim, "to a remarkable degree, is based on pure conjecture about Botannis's...

