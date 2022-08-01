Fla. Ruling Raises Risk Of Discrimination Suits For Small Cos.

By Shannon Murphy, Cheryl Wilke and Jonathan Beckerman (August 1, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Miami-Dade County is home to over 220,000 businesses, with approximately 20% of those businesses employing five to 19 employees.[1] Such small businesses are a focal point of the Miami-Dade labor force, employing about 300,000 of the county's private sector employees.[2] These smaller employers now face the threat of increased litigation regarding employment discrimination, harassment and retaliation claims. Florida's Third District Court of Appeal recently expanded the rights of private employees by confirming that a private right of action against employers for workplace discrimination exists under a local Miami-Dade County ordinance.[3] Article IV of the Miami-Dade County Code prohibits any employer from...

